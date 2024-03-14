Community Calendar

SATURDAY, March 16

MAKERS MARKET—The Spring Makers Market is a fundraiser to support the Melanie Ogg Memorial Scholarship Fund through the Scioto Foundation. The Spring Makers Market will include 30+ vendors. A special raffle tickets and concessions will be available for purchase. This craft event is free. This event will begin at 10 a.m., at Portsmouth West Elementary School, 15332 U.S. 52, West Portsmouth.

ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE—The 7 Nations Celtic Club of Southern Ohio presents the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade! The parade steps off rain or shine from Market Street at 11 a.m. Participants line up at 10 a.m. at Fifth and Market streets.

PAW-TY WITH THE PUPS—The lovable characters from Paw Patrol are ready to play, snack and craft with area kids starting at 6 p.m. at the Candyland Children’s Museum, 202 Market St., Portsmouth. All children must be accompanied by an adult to this ticketed event. Tickets are available at candylandmuseum.com/pawty-with-the-pups.

MINFORD ALUMNI—The Minford Alumni will meet at 6 p.m., in the tiered room at Minford High School, 491 Bond Road, Minford. Officer elections will be conducted.

SUNDAY, March 17

BRUSH CREEK CLEANUP—Join the Friends of Scioto Brush Creek for their first community service project of the year: roadside litter pickup. Volunteers are welcome to join the group at 9 a.m.at the Brush Creek Township Community Park, Ohio 348, Otway, (across the road from the Otway Covered Bridge Park).

MONDAY, March 18

PORTER TRUSTEES—The Porter Township trustees will conduct its regular meeting at 4:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 15, at the Porter Township Hall, 1535 Dogwood Ridge Road, Wheelersburg.

BLOOM-VERNON SCHOOL BOARD—The Bloom-Vernon Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the board office, 10529 Main St., South Webster.

RUSH TRUSTEES—The Rush Township trustees will meet at 7 p.m., 75 Barker St., McDermott.

CLAY TRUSTEES—The Clay Township trustees will meet at 7 p.m., at the senior center at the Clay Industrial Park, 107 N. Arrowhead Road. The trustees have set the regular township meetings for the year to be at 7 p.m., on the third Monday of each month.

TUESDAY, March 19

NORTHWEST SCHOOL BOARD—The Northwest Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Northwest Administration Building, 800 Mohawk Drive, McDermott.

ADAMHS BOARD—The Adams, Lawrence, Scioto Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services Board of Directors will meet at 6 p.m. at 919 Seventh St., Portsmouth.

MORGAN TRUSTEES—The Morgan Township trustees will meet at 7 p.m., at the senior citizen building.

MADISON TRUSTEES—The Madison Township trustees will meet at 7 p.m. at the trustee building on White Gravel Road near Ohio 335.

WEDNESDAY, March 20

GREEN SCHOOL BOARD—The Green Local Board of Education will have its regular monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m., in the school library, 4070 Gallia Pike, Franklin Furnace.

VALLEY SCHOOL BOARD—The Valley Local Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. at Valley High School, 1821 Ohio 728, Lucasville.

HARRISON TRUSTEES—The Harrison Township trustees will meet at 7 p.m., at the Minford fire station on Ohio 335.

THURSDAY, March 21

COUNTY COMMISSIONERS—The Scioto County Commissioners will meet in regular session at 9:30 a.m., on the third floor of the Scioto County Courthouse, 602 Seventh St., Portsmouth. The commissioners meeting is also live-streamed on their Facebook page.

SCDD BOARD—Scioto County Developmental Disabilities will conduct a regular board meeting at 5 p.m. at the Carousel Center, 1112 Gallia St., Portsmouth. An Ethics Council meeting will take place at 4:45 p.m. in the same location, if needed.

NEW BOSTON COUNCIL—New Boston Village Council will meet at 6:30 p.m., at the New Boston Community Center on Rhodes Avenue.

NEW BOSTON SCHOOL BOARD—The New Boston Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the district office, 1 Glenwood Tiger Trail, New Boston.

GREEN TRUSTEES—The Green Township trustees will meet at 7 p.m., at the senior center in Franklin Furnace.

FRIDAY, March 22

GREENUP FARMERS MARKET—Celebrate the groundbreaking and construction of the new Greenup County Farmers Market at 1 p.m. at the Greenup County Extension Office, 35 Wurtland Ave., Greenup. Ceremony takes place at the construction site, parking available behind the office building.

