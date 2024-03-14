Sharon Hughes Staff columnist This is a picture of Patricia Nicholes’ cheesy corn fritter bites. Submitted photo

In the kitchen with Sharon this week I am making cheesy corn fritters. This looks so easy and there are not many ingredients. I am going to fix these in my little Fry Daddy, or my deep skillet might be easier.

Thank you to my friend Patricia Nicholes for this recipe. I love to eat corn any way you fix it, and if you don’t want to add jalapenos you wouldn’t have to add it. Sometimes I do and sometimes not. The fritters are great dipped in sour cream. Yum!

I hope you enjoy this recipe as much as I did. Let me know if you are looking for a special recipe, I will see if I can make it and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon.

Easter is coming up. What is everyone making. Send me you favorite family recipes. Send them to [email protected] or call me at 937-393-3456.

Thank you for all the emails and texts on how much you enjoy all these recipes. I hope you love them as much as do cooking and baking for all of you. Have a great week.

CHEESY CORN FRITTER BITES

Ingredients

1 cup flour

1 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

1/4 tsp. crushed red peppers

2 eggs

1/4 cup milk

2 tsp. vegetable oil

15 oz. can whole kernel corn, drained

15 oz. can creamed corn

1 cup cheddar cheese, grated

1/2 cup green onions, sliced

1/8 cup jalapenos, diced

1 to 2 cups vegetable oil, for frying

Directions

In a medium mixing bowl, whisk eggs, milk and two teaspoons of oil together.

In a small bowl, sift flour, baking powder, salt and pepper together then add to the egg mixture.

Add both cans of corn, grated cheese, sliced onions, jalapenos and crushed red peppers to mixture. Stir.

Heat oil in a cast iron frying pan or a deep skillet over medium heat.

Drop by teaspoon into heated oil and fry until golden brown on both sides.

Remove from oil with a slotted spoon and place on a plate lined with paper towels.

Serve warm.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.