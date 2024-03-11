Second super load to move through county

PORTSMOUTH- Another one is coming.

A second super load is expected to impact U.S. 52, Ohio 239, Ohio 73, Ohio 852, Ohio 104, and U.S. 23 beginning Thursday, March 14. Movement is scheduled to begin at approximately 8 a.m. Drivers in the area should expect delays.

Notifications will be made in advance of each load leaving the dock in Manchester in Adams County. Prior to the first load’s arrival in Scioto County, multiple law enforcement and other government agencies released information on its location and estimated time of arrival.

The first super load, a 390,000-pound load which originated in Manchester in Adams County, moved through Scioto County and the city of Portsmouth late last week. It reached its destination in Hebron Monday. This week’s load is expected to be even larger and is headed to Intel construction projects in Licking County.