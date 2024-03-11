Community Calendar

WEDNESDAY, March 13

JOB FAIR—Join Community Action Organization of Scioto County on from 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. for the annual job fair at the CAO of Scioto County Welcome Center, 342 Second St., Portsmouth. Businesses wanting to participate should contact Lance Richardson at [email protected].

THURSDAY, March 14

COUNTY COMMISSIONERS—The Scioto County Commissioners will meet in regular session at 9:30 a.m., on the third floor of the Scioto County Courthouse, 602 Seventh St., Portsmouth. The commissioners meeting is also livestreamed on their Facebook page.

LUNCH AND LEARN: Check out the Lunch and Learn: Social Media Marketing 101 at the Kricker Innovation Hub, 221 Chillicothe St. Event begins at noon and lunch is provided. This presentation is given by Jason Lovins. For tickets, visit krickerinnovationhub.coworksapp.com.

SOUTH CENTRAL ESC—The South Central Ohio Educational Service Center will have a regular meeting at 1 p.m. at the SCOESC Business Center, 3879 Rhodes Ave., New Boston.

FRIDAY, March 15

MARCH SADNESS—Celebrate March Sadness and release your inner emo from 6 to 8 p.m. with emo music trivia, pin making, and band t-shirt swap at the Flatwoods Public Library, 1705 Argillite Road, Flatwoods. Sign up at greenuplib.org.

ST. PATRICK’S KICKOFF—Kick off St. Patrick’s Weekend with music, friends, and good vibes at the Port City Pub, 428 Chillicothe St. The party starts at 7 p.m.

SPONGEBOB MUSICAL—Portsmouth Area Arts Council presents The Spongebob Musical at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts, 940 Second St., Portsmouth. The curtain goes up at 7 p.m. and tickets are available at the McKinley Box Office.

SATURDAY, March 16

MAKERS MARKET—The Spring Makers Market is a fundraiser to support the Melanie Ogg Memorial Scholarship Fund through the Scioto Foundation. The Spring Makers Market will include 30+ vendors. A special raffle tickets and concessions will be available for purchase. This craft event is free. This event will begin at 10 a.m., at Portsmouth West Elementary School, 15332 U.S. 52, West Portsmouth.

ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE—The 7 Nations Celtic Club of Southern Ohio presents the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade! The parade steps off rain or shine from Market Street at 11 a.m. Participants line up at 10 a.m. at Fifth and Market streets.

PAW-TY WITH THE PUPS—The lovable characters from Paw Patrol are ready to play, snack and craft with area kids starting at 6 p.m. at the Candyland Children’s Museum, 202 Market St., Portsmouth. All children must be accompanied by an adult to this ticketed event. Tickets are available at candylandmuseum.com/pawty-with-the-pups.

SUNDAY, March 17

BRUSH CREEK CLEANUP—Join the Friends of Scioto Brush Creek for their first community service project of the year: roadside litter pickup. Volunteers are welcome to join the group at 9 a.m.at the Brush Creek Township Community Park, Ohio 348, Otway, (across the road from the Otway Covered Bridge Park).

© 2024 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved