Scioto County receives StormReady renewal

SCIOTO COUNTY- The National Weather Service in Wilmington has informed Scioto County Emergency Management Agency that Scioto County has successfully completed all the requirements for its StormReady renewal.

The StormReady program begin in Ohio in 1999 as a grassroots approach to help communities develop plans to handle all types of extreme weather from tornadoes to winter storms.

Under the efforts of former Scioto County EMA Director Kim Carver, Scioto County became one of the first counties in Ohio to be designated as a StormReady county in 2002.

Scioto County EMA Director Larry Mullins said, “The StormReady designation renewal was made possible by the hard work of Scioto EMA Deputy Director Bill Lynn, who was in charge of the project,” said Scioto County EMA Director Larry Mullins. “The renewal indicates that Scioto County has completed the necessary steps to continue and improve first responder and private citizen preparedness in the event of a natural disaster and to help minimize the loss of life and property in the future.”

For more information on the StormReady program visit: www.weather.gov/StormReady