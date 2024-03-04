THURSDAY, March 7

COUNTY COMMISSIONERS—The Scioto County Commissioners will meet in regular session at 9:30 a.m., on the third floor of the Scioto County Courthouse, 602 Seventh St., Portsmouth. The commissioners meeting is also livestreamed on their Facebook page.

4-H KICKOFF PARTY—Have some fun and start the new program year! This event is open to all Scioto County families interested in 4-H and current 4-H members and families. Ask questions, try some hands-on activities, and select projects. 4-H Online help will be available as well to complete your enrollments. The party starts at 6 p.m. at the Scioto County Welcome Center, 342 Second St., Portsmouth.

NEW BOSTON COUNCIL—New Boston VIllage Council will meet at 6:30 p.m., at the New Boston Community Center on Rhodes Avenue.

GREEN TRUSTEES—The Green Township trustees will meet at 7 p.m., at the senior center in Franklin Furnace.

FRIDAY, March 8

ELVIS CONCERT—The Ultimate Elvis Concert takes the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts stage at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $35, and are available at vrcfa.come/online-tickets.

SATURDAY, March 9

DREAMLAND—The premiere of “Swimming in Dreamland,” a new documentary about the history and impact of Portsmouth’s Dreamland pool. The event begins at 7 p.m. at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts, 903 Second St., Portsmouth. Tickets are available at vrcfa.com/online-tickets.

SUNDAY, March 12

SUNDAY CLASSICS—The Southern Ohio Museum presents the Poiesis Quartet. This emerging young string ensemble is comprised of Sarah Ying Ma and Max Ball on the violin, Drew Dansby on the cello, and Jasper de Boor on the viola. Refreshments will be held in the gallery, and “The Power of Objects: The Collection of Maureen Cadogan” will be on view. Tickets will be sold at the door: $6 dollars for students, seniors, and museum members, $8 general admission. Children 12 and younger get in free. The vent begins at 7:30 p.m., at the Southern Ohio Museum, 825 Gallia St., Portsmouth.

