Portsmouth preps for St. Patrick’s Day

Port City Pub will host events throughout the week in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. General Manager Cory Maillet estimates they will go through 1,200 pints of Guinness throughout the week. Submitted photo Joe Canter is the Grand Marshall of the St. Patrick’s Day parade. Canter is a commodore at the Anchor Pad Boat Club and longtime member of St. Mary’s Church. Submitted photo

PORTSMOUTH – The Seven Nation Celtic Club and Port City Pub are set to unveil their annual St. Patrick’s Day events for 2024. For nearly 20 years, the Celtic Club and Port City have brought in local and regional musicians, Irish food, and fun to the river city.

“This is really the start of Spring in Portsmouth,” said Port City General Manager Cory Maillet. “These festivities help usher in warm weather and usher out the sad dreariness of winter. It’s a fun bit of culture, food you may not get to try every day, and music you may not get to hear every day.”

Events kick off on March 12th at 6PM at Port City with an Irish-themed paint night with renowned local artist Charlie Haskins. On March 13th at 7PM, the Celtic Club will host the toast drink contest. On March 14th, the Portsmouth Chamber of Commerce will host Business after Hours at Port City. Then on Friday, March 15th, the Charleston Rogues will take the stage to jump start the weekend.

“They are a seven- or eight-piece high energy rock band that are a lot like the Pogues,” explained Maillet. “They will ignite the whole weekend. We have been on their bucket list of pubs for a long time.”

Saturday, Port City invites the public to attend Irish breakfast followed by the annual parade at 11AM. The parade is still seeking sponsors and those interested should inquire at Port City, the Mystic Rose, or the Scioto County Welcome Center. The public is invited to participate free of charge.

“Anyone can come join in the parade,” said Gail Valentine, member of the Seven Nation Celtic Club. “We’d love for everyone to come and walk with us, bring their kids and even their dogs and join in. And sponsors have until March 1st to sign up.”

The parade route this year starts at Valley Wholesale Foods on Market Street and then proceeds to 2nd Street, Washington, 5th, Chillicothe, and ends at Tracy Park near Kroger. There are two grand marshall’s this year: Junior Grand Marshall Perry Maillet and Joe Canter.

Perry Maillet is the young son of Cory and Charlotte Maillett. Canter is the Anchor Pad Boat Club Commodore, Golden Bear volunteer at SSU, President of the Scioto Knights, and a longtime member of the St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Saturday’s festivities continue at Port City with entertainment from the Shamrock Club Pipes and Drums, Cirque d’Art Celtic Dancers, Amhrain, Mad Maudlin, and Ian Jones and the Tipperary Three.

On Sunday, March 17th, Port City will open with an extended brunch and live music featuring Valentine’s band – the Rose Mountain Ramblers – among other musicians.

“People are just blown away by this event,” said Valentine. “The bands are all fantastic, especially the bag pipers and celtic dancers.”

“This grows every single year – with the exception of COVID,” said Maillet. “If you want a seat Saturday, you pretty much have to get here at 9AM. More than a thousand people will come through during the weekend for all our events. And we will go through more than 12 kegs, or 1,200 pints, of Guinness. We are already stocking up in preperation.”

For more updates about the festivities, visit the Port City Pub and Seven Nations Celtic Club Facebook Page.