Small distillery receives grant from FBP and JEDISO

Pap’s Hilltop Distillery Owner, Chris Lewis, right, shows Fluor-BWXT (FBP) Community Commitment Chair, Tim Poe, and FBP President and CEO, Greg Wilkett, one of the stills used to make moonshine at the Bainbridge business. FBP in partnership with the Joint Economic Development Initiative of Southern Ohio donated $30,000 to help fund the expansion of the factory, which makes whiskey, moonshine, and honey, and to hire additional staff. Submitted photo

BAINBRIDGE, OH– Economic growth and development are important to creating new jobs and building small businesses. Fluor-BWXT (FBP) and the Joint Economic Development Initiative of Southern Ohio (JEDISO) work to improve economic growth through supporting grants in the four-county region.

“Pap’s Hilltop Distillery is a small business that is making huge progress in the small town of Bainbridge,” said FBP President and CEO, Greg Wilkett. “We are honored to help this family-owned business take the next step in growth in their industry.”

Pap’s Hilltop Distillery has a long history of making hand-crafted moonshine in southern Ohio. Still using the traditional copper pot still, the company makes small batches that are sold all over the world.

“Our mash is made using locally grown fruits and grains,” explained owner Chris Lewis. “We like to deal locally so that we replenish the economy here.”

The company, now housed in a building erected by family in the 1800s, plans to expand adding more production and jobs.

“Every time we can support small business, we are making a difference in the whole community,” said FBP Community Commitment Chair, Tim Poe. “We want these small businesses to continue to grow and create additional jobs in the four-county region.”

“The Lewis Family has turned their passion into a growing business,” said Tammy Eallonardo, director of Greater Chillicothe & Ross County Development. “Fans of the brand travel from many states to Ross County to visit the distillery. We are honored to support and promote this thriving business that enriches the fabric of southern Ohio.”

As part of Fluor-BWXT’s community commitment, significant economic investments are being made in the region through FBP’s partnership with JEDISO. The goal is to create and retain jobs for a sustainable and strong economy in Jackson, Pike, Ross and Scioto counties. Since 2011, FBP has provided more than $5.5 million in economic grants—creating and retaining thousands of jobs in the four-county region.

Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth, LLC., is the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) contractor for the decontamination and decommissioning of the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant in Piketon, Ohio. Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) and BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) (NYSE: BWXT), two world-class companies with significant Ohio experience, formed Fluor-BWXT to address the decontamination and decommissioning (D&D) needs at DOE’s Portsmouth Site. Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth employs 1,900 workers who bring unparalleled experience, insights, and lessons learned from across the DOE complex. Safety is our number one priority to ensure successful project completion while focusing on the economic future of the community.