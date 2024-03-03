Portsmouth Life Center celebrating new era with open house

Big changes are coming to SOMC’s Portsmouth Life Center. The facility is undergoing a major expansion and, on Thursday, February 29, the Life Center will host an open house to showcase the results. It will officially open to the public on March 4.

“We’re very excited to be entering a new era for the SOMC Life Center,” SOMC Wellness Operations Manager Shaye Coburn said. “This expansion is more than an improved building. It will also be an improved experience for our members.”

The expansion will bring with it brand-new equipment, a spin studio, a turfed area, a designated dumbbell area as well as CrossFit/Olympic lifting equipment. Additional perks, such as 24-hour access, will become available later on once the second phase of the expansion is complete.

To see the new area, stop by the open house from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 29. There will be a ribbon cutting at 4 p.m., as well as door prizes and light refreshments.

The SOMC Portsmouth Life Center is located at 1202 18th Street in Portsmouth. In addition to state-of-the-art equipment, the facility also offers a variety of group fitness classes and access to personal trainers. For more information, call 740-356-5433 or follow the SOMC Life Center on Facebook.