Commissioners host hearing about Lucasville development

PORTSMOUTH ~ The Scioto County Commissioners hosted a public hearing for the purpose of taking comments on a proposed senior community development in Lucasville.

“The owner developer came forward and asked to have this,” said Commission Chair Bryan Davis.

The potential development is to be near the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility and the Valley Local Schools campus about a TIF, or tax increment financing. According to the Development District Association of Appalachia, a “TIF is an economic development mechanism available to local governments in Ohio to finance public infrastructure improvements and, in certain circumstances, residential rehabilitation.”

This would help the developer in funding and creating infrastructure for the property.

“There was a lot of discussion with the planning commission, with Valley schools, because they receive the taxes for the schools,” Davis said.

The development would be near the prison on the border of Jefferson Township.

The TIF would allow for the “additional creation of infrastructure to support the project,” Davis said. It would also allow for other commercial properties to take advantage of the infrastructure.

With no comment from the public, the commissioners closed the public hearing and continued with the regular part of their meeting.

Reach Lori McNelly at [email protected] or at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1928. © 2024 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved