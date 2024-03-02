Commissioners declare March 3-9 4H Week in Scioto County

This week has officially been declared Ohio 4H Week in Scioto County with celebrations and registrations happening from March 3-9 countywide.

“We appreciate everything 4H does for us,” said Commissioner Bryan Davis. “A lot of people don’t realize how much impact they have on our community.”

While the programming once appealed mainly to “farm kids,” the modern 4H has expanded its focus throughout its 122 years locally. While still embracing agricuture, the programming encourages and educates about civic involvement, healthy living, STEM, the creative arts, workplace development, and leadership skills, to name just a few.

“It’s not just about livestock, folks,” Davis said. “Those are skills — their dedication, hours worked, being flexible that they learn … that later in life will serve them very very well.”

In Scioto County, 4H is host to 55 clubs and has 934 youth members, 217 volunteers. It is estimated 3,500 county youth are impaced by the organization’s school-based programs.

Davis hesitated to say that 4H participants are the leaders of tomorrow.

“These are, in fact, today’s leaders and they are learning very important skills to make them even greater leaders in the future,” he said.

Commissioner Cathy Coleman motioned to adopt the resolution.

“I must humbly and with the greatest honor make the motion to adopt this resolution,” Coleman said. The commissioners both voted for the adoption. Commissioner Scottie Powell was absent from Thursday’s meeting.

