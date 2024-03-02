ACTC Registration for Spring 2024 bi-term classes is open

ASHLAND, Ky. – Ashland Community and Technical College is accepting applications for spring bi-term classes that start March 11 and end May 5.

Bi-term classes are eight-weeks long, half the length of traditional semester classes. They have the same content as semester-long classes but cover the content in a shorter time.

Some of the courses being offered are program specific, while others meet general education requirements. Students enrolling should speak with their advisor to see if any of the bi-term courses meet their specific program requirements.

In person/Hybrid classes being offered are Climate Control, Cooperative Education Program, CPR Healthcare Professionals, Engineering Graphics, Preventive Maintenance Lab, Electrical Motor Controls II, Basic Electronics, Strategies for College Success, Medical Assisting Externship, Medical Assist Assessment Prep, Nursing Assistant Skills I, Phlebotomy: Clinical Experience, Applied Phlebotomy, Medical Surgical Nursing II, Clinical Practice I, OSHA, Health & Environment Safety, Transfer Planning, SWK 275 The Family, Surgical Tech Skills I, Truck Driving, Process Applications, Human ANA & PHYS II with Lab, Kentucky Medication Aide, App Pharmacology for Med Assis., Nursing Assistant II, and Electrocardiogram Technology.

Online classes include Managerial Accounting, Social Media Marketing, Intro to Business, Intro to Financial Management, Human Resources Management, Principles of Management, Intro to Interpersonal Communications, Principles of Macroeconomics, Writing II, History of the US Through 1865, History of the US Since 1865, Ethics, Lifespan Psychology, and Intro to Sociology.

Admissions forms and information are online at: ashland.kctcs.edu/admissions.

New students enrolling only in the bi-term session may be eligible for financial aid. To apply for financial aid, complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) at https://studentaid.gov/

Currently enrolled students are not eligible to receive additional financial aid for bi-term classes added to their schedules, and visiting students are not eligible to receive financial aid through ACTC.

For more information on bi-term enrollment, call (606) 326-2040.