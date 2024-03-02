Johnson offers update on budget process

Every two years, the Ohio Legislature passes a Capital Budget Bill supporting local community projects and infrastructure. This year, the General Assembly has an additional $700 million available for projects across the state, thanks to a “One-Time Strategic Community Investment Fund” created in House Bill 33, last year’s operating budget.

Throughout my time in the Ohio House of Representatives and the Ohio Senate, I have fought hard to obtain funding for projects in the 14th Senate District, and I plan to continue that work this year. In order to do so, my office needs your project applications!

Historically, Capital Budget funds have only been allocated to projects that meet specific qualifications. However, projects awarded money through the One-Time Strategic Community Investment Funding (OTSCIF) will not need to meet the same qualifications. As long as your project invests in your local community, you will be considered for funding.

With the passage of House Bill 2 this week, there has been some confusion about the status of this process. It’s important to clarify that no funding has been guaranteed for any projects through HB 2. In fact, this bill was created without any input from the Senate, breaking a long-held tradition in the General Assembly of both chambers working together on a capital funding bill. While some in the House of Representatives have claimed that funding has been “secured” for local projects, this is simply not the case. As with any other piece of legislation, both chambers must have the time to discuss and deliberate the bill before passage.

For projects seeking funding through Capital funding or OTSCIF, it is more important than ever to submit a funding application through the Senate, even if your project was allocated all or some requested funds in House Bill 2. My office’s deadline to submit applications is Monday, April 8th, 2024. Please reach out to me at [email protected] or 614-466-8082 for an application, or if you have any questions about this process.

Senator Johnson represents the 14th District in the Ohio Senate, which encompasses all of Adams, Brown, Clermont, and Scioto counties.