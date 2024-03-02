Community Calendar

SATURDAY, March 2

ROB BLACK AT THE LANDING—Portsmouth resident Rob Black shares original poetry and music at 7 p.m., at The Landing in Portsmouth, 217B Market Street, Portsmouth. A $5 donation will be accepted at the door, and proceeds benefit local singer/songwriters. Each attendee will receive a copy of Black’s award-winning “Welcome Back P’town” CD.

ROSCOMMON SESSIONS—Port City Pub, 424 Chillicothe St., Portsmouth, is welcoming Columbus-based band Roscommon Sessions, which is known for traditional Irish music at 8 p.m.

SUNDAY, March 3

EXPERT ON RADIOACTIVE TESTING—Dr. Michael E. Ketterer of Northern Arizona University will be speaking about radioactive testing samples taken from the communities around the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant at 5 p.m. at the American Legion Post 142, 201 James Road, Waverly.

MONDAY, March 4

PORTER TRUSTEES—The Porter Township trustees will conduct its regular meeting at 4:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 15, at the Porter Township Hall, 1535 Dogwood Ridge Road, Wheelersburg.

RUSH TRUSTEES—The Rush Township trustees will meet at 7 p.m., 75 Barker St., McDermott.

CLAY TRUSTEES—The Clay Township trustees will meet at 7 p.m., at the senior center at the Clay Industrial Park, 107 N. Arrowhead Road. The trustees have set the regular township meetings for the year to be at 7 p.m., on the third Monday of each month.

TUESDAY, March 5

CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE—The City of Portsmouth’s Cultural Affairs Committee will be meeting at 5 p.m. The meeting will be at the Portsmouth Municipal Building, 728 Second St., Portsmouth, in the engineering conference area to review the hotel/motel applications.

BLOOM TRUSTEES—The Bloom Township trustees will meet at 6 p.m., at the Pinkerman Building.

THURSDAY, March 9

COUNTY COMMISSIONERS—The Scioto County Commissioners will meet in regular session at 9:30 a.m., on the third floor of the Scioto County Courthouse, 602 Seventh St., Portsmouth. The commissioners meeting is also livestreamed on their Facebook page.

NEW BOSTON COUNCIL—New Boston VIllage Council will meet at 6:30 p.m., at the New Boston Community Center on Rhodes Avenue.

GREEN TRUSTEES—The Green Township trustees will meet at 7 p.m., at the senior center in Franklin Furnace.

