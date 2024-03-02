Week of March 4, Scioto County Engineer’s report

Scioto County Engineer Darren LeBrun has announced the work schedule for the week of March 4 through March 8 for the Engineer’s Department. All dates shown are weather permitting.

BERM REPAIR

Traffic will be maintained with the use of flaggers.

Clinton Furnace Road in Vernon Township, Monday, March 4 and Tuesday, March 5

DITCHING

Junior Furnace Road in Green Township Wednesday, March 6 through Friday, March 8

MOWING

Rocky Fork Road in Brush Creek Township

Upper Twin Creek Road in Brush Creek and Nile townships

Rarden Creek in Rarden Township

Rarden-Hazelbaker Road in Rarden and Brush Creek townships

Cockrells Run Road, Jake Kuhn Road, and Caldwell Road in Valley Township

Please call the Engineer’s office at (740) 259-5541 with any questions or concerns or visit SciotoCountyEngineer.org.