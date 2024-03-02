Ashland man killed in Ohio 73 crash

RUSH TOWNSHIP ~ A Kentucky man who was struck by a vehicle on Ohio 73 in Rush Township Friday has died, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers are investigating the fatal crash that occurred .6 miles west of milepost 18. The man who was struck, Derrick S. Cordle, 38, of Ashland, Ky., was attempting to cross the roadway, but was hit in the westbound lane. The driver is not suspected to have been impaired, and the crash remains under investigation.

Ohio 73 was closed for a while while first responders were on scene. Troopers were assisted by Rush Township Fire Department, Scioto Squad 2, and the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.