Scioto County Sheriff’s reports

SHOOTING—Report from Gallia Pike of a shooting on Junior Road of two men involved in a shooting involving both legs of one of them. Injured man was transported to SOMC ER. 1:09 a.m., Monday, Feb. 27.

STOLEN VEHICLE—Report from Ohio 104 of a work truck and several tools stolen. Truck was later found at another location. 5:30 a.m., Monday, Feb. 26.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Brouse’s Run Road of a protection order violation. 11:20 a.m., Monday, Feb. 26.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON—Report from Locust Street of shirtless man walking through yards and talking to people who aren’t there. 11:54 a.m., Monday, Feb. 26.

STOLEN VEHICLE—Report from Pine Lane of a stolen truck. Truck later found at New Boston Walmart. 12:50 p.m., Monday, Feb. 26.

FIRE—Report from Wilford Coon Road of a tractor-trailer fire. MAdison and Jefferson fire departments on scene. 3:10 p.m., Monday, Feb. 26.

BURGLARY—Report from Duck Run Road of a barn having been broken into. 4:55 p.m., Monday, Feb. 26.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Stoney Run Road of a dog running into traffic. 6:46 p.m., Monday, Feb. 26.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Hammerstein Road of an unknown male telling residents they must pay electric bill to him in cash. 1:52 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 27.

THREATS OR HARASSMENT—Report from business on Main Street of a male following a female around a store. 3:06 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 27.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY—Report from Ohio 104/Ohio 348 of a two-car crash that involved three injured. Air evacuation to Ohio State Medical Center requested. Valley and Morgan fire departments on scene. 3:17 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 27.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Jewell Road of a protection order violation. 4:05 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 27.

THEFT—Report of a theft of money from Parson Road. 4:09 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 27.

NEIGHBOR COMPLAINT—Report of a neighbor’s dog running loose on Carol Street. 4:46 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 27.

THEFT—Report from Salem Road of stolen tools. 5:15 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 27.

VANDALISM—Report from Bennett Street of damage done to a residence. 6:18 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 27.

ASSAULT—Report from Oliver Road of an assault. 7:11 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 27.

TRAFFIC JAM/ROAD BLOCKED—Report from OHio 140 of a refrigerator in the roadway. 11:24 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 27.

EXPOSING—Report from Railroad Hollow of an unknown shirtless male on a porch. Male fled into the woods. 1:30 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 28.

FIRE—Report from Turkey Foot of a hillside on fire. 4:56 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 28.

FIRE—Report from McDermott Pond Creek of a car fire and an injured driver. 6:33 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 28.

RAPE—Report from Ohio 139 of an individual being raped. 12:21 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 28.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Back Street of a male stabbing a companion animal. 5:20 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 28.

FIRE—Report from Johnson Street of a trailer on fire. Rush Township Fire Department requests fire marshal for possible arson. 10:44 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 28.