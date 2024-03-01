Ky. legislature turns to committee work on proposed bills

FRANKFORT—Within the hallowed halls of the Kentucky General Assembly, where the whispers of our history blend seamlessly with the dreams of tomorrow, I stand humbled to serve as a guardian of our commonwealth’s future. As we navigate the complex maze of governance, I invite you to join me in a moment of reflection on our collective journey and the path that stretches before us. In the arena of legislative debate, the essence of our collective path forward is continually refined and defined. With the filing deadline for bills behind us, our focus is on these proposed initiatives in committee and the forthcoming examination of the Senate’s changes to the House budget proposal, a required step in steering our fiscal ship toward the shores of prosperity and prudent governance.

Amid our continued legislative voyage, several measures gaining passage this week stand out as visionary proposals, signaling a bright path forward. The first of these is Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), which is a forward-thinking measure to promote research and innovation in the commonwealth. The legislation inaugurates the Endowed Research Fund, drawing upon a diverse tapestry of funding sources, including the state’s general fund, federal allocations, and external grants, to nurture the seeds of knowledge and propel our shared goals for expanding our economic progress.

SB 1 allocates the Endowed Research Fund into five targeted consortium accounts, each designated for research projects critical to our advancement. The measure also extends an invitation to public universities across Kentucky to propose initiatives, with a committee of distinguished scholars selecting those with the greatest potential to improve lives and secure future funding prospects. Through meticulous performance reviews, the bill commits to ensuring that our investments yield substantial progress and innovation.

A highlight of SB 1 is its provision for the Kentucky Spinal Cord and Head Injury Research Trust as one of the initial five consortiums, focusing on groundbreaking research in spinal and head injuries. This initiative, receiving near-unanimous support, stands as a clear declaration of furthering our pursuit of knowledge and the enhancement of our people.

Likewise, Senate Bill (SB) 198, the product of the Nuclear Energy Task Force which I was selected to serve on as one of two Senate members this past year, heralds a new chapter in our quest for energy independence and sustainability. The creation of the Kentucky Nuclear Energy Development Authority through SB 198 marks a transformative shift in our energy strategy, embracing the vast potential of nuclear power to illuminate our path to a more sustainable future.

As a former coal miner, I deeply appreciate the necessity of diversifying our energy sources and embracing innovative solutions. My heartfelt thanks go to Senator Danny Carroll (R-Benton) for his pivotal role in the Nuclear Development Task Force, a collaborative endeavor that has culminated in this groundbreaking initiative. With unanimous support, SB 198 reflects our collective commitment to guiding Kentucky’s energy destiny.

On a personal note, my Senate Bill (SB) 101, of which I am the sponsor, passed the Senate Agriculture committee this week. The bill protects working animals throughout the state from arbitrary ordinance or restriction by allowing working animal activities from the Kentucky State Fair and North American Livestock Show in Louisville to rural events. Activities include but are not limited to dog shows, field trials, carriage horses, racing and other pursuits. Several other states are working to protect our cultural heritage and agritourism in this manner. I appreciate the support of the Cavalry Group, Protect the Harvest, the National Sportsmen’s Alliance and others, as we hope to keep the bill moving.

Along with SB 1, SB 198, and SJR 140, the Senate also gave passage to several other initiatives this week.

Additional Senate advancements include:

SB 71 guarantees individuals leaving substance use disorder treatment programs access to safe transportation upon discharge, while also enforcing transparency and rigorous operational standards for treatment facilities. This bill received unanimous support.

SB 118 amends criminal trespassing laws, permitting property owners to use purple paint marks on trees or posts as no-trespassing indicators. It specifies the size and placement of these marks and introduces graduated penalties for violations. SB 118 sailed through the Senate 36-1.

SB 174 aims to safeguard underground utilities, including telecommunications and energy lines, by establishing precise guidelines for utility and excavation operations. Its primary aim is to improve broadband accessibility and connectivity across Kentucky. It advanced off the floor unanimously.

SB 193 endeavors to create the Animal Control Advisory Board to oversee funds designated for animal control and care, evaluate applications, and formulate training programs. The measure passed 33-4.

SB 229 seeks to integrate blockchain technology into municipal utilities to enhance the security and efficiency of the state’s critical infrastructure, including the electric grid, natural gas pipelines, and water supply systems. It also establishes a Blockchain Technology Working Group to evaluate and report on the technology’s feasibility for improving infrastructure security. It passed 33-0.

SJR 175 aims to enhance broadband internet access across the commonwealth by recognizing its importance for social and economic prosperity, especially in rural areas. It allocates $1.1 billion from the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program and additional funds for network expansion, while directing the Public Service Commission to implement emergency regulations for utility pole attachments to expedite broadband deployment. The measure advanced 33-0.

Senate bills gaining passage on the floor this week now go to the House for further examination. For all bills passed this week, and a comprehensive list of proposals making their way through the process, I encourage you to visit the Legislative Record online at www.legislature.ky.gov.

The annual Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) “Cities Day,” was a tremendous success, as it is an event that showcases the vital role our cities and their leadership play in the fabric of the commonwealth. The 18th District was well represented with several mayors, councilmembers, police chiefs, city staff, and even a city manager from our largest city! It is beneficial to network with legislators, agency staff, and other local officials on issues affecting our local governments.

One of the day’s personal highlights was the privilege of having my son, Troy Combs, the mayor of Grayson, join me for the event. Grayson city staff, including my daughter, Lindsey Combs, allowed us to recreate a time (a few pictures) when I started this journey and they were just young children.

Our city officials work hard, the budgets are tight and the needs are great. I appreciate them, their input, communication, and presence. It’s through our partnerships and collaborative efforts that we can build better communities. Whether it’s addressing infrastructure needs, enhancing public services, or fostering economic development, our shared goal is to ensure that northeast Kentucky continues to thrive. The insights and perspectives shared on “Cities Day” are invaluable, and I remain committed to working alongside our city leaders to navigate the challenges ahead and seize the opportunities that will lead to a brighter future for all our residents.

Additionally, this week rang in the annual 874 Disabilities Rally, which always stands as a poignant reminder of the strength and unity within championing the rights of individuals with disabilities. Again, the 18th District was represented by speakers from the district and a presence of individuals who benefit from the waivers and programs, some of whom are very close to me. The extraordinary staff enabled their presence to be felt in a very profound and positive way. This year’s rally in Frankfort, featuring passionate speeches, including Amelia Hall from Ashland and myself, who has been a historical supporter of the program. There was a display of solidarity, underscoring our collective dedication to fostering an inclusive society where every individual’s worth is recognized.

Looking ahead, the promise of the days ahead fills us with anticipation and hope. With each step forward, the pace of legislative activity intensifies, drawing us closer to a future teeming with opportunities. Your engagement and input are important as ever, and I encourage your involvement.

To share feedback on an issue, email [email protected] or call the General Assembly Message Line at 1-800-372-7181. Kentuckians with hearing loss can use Kentucky Relay by dialing 711.