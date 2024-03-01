Minford showing students Kindness matters

SOS (Students Offering Support) club serving coffee at the curb to parents in the drop off line. Submitted photos Poster from Mrs. Zimmer’s Kindergarten class used for a Kindness Week activity. Submitted photos A group of elementary students posing by a poster with this years theme “You Can Sit With Us.” Submitted photos Kendra Rase, teacher at Minford, along with a group of students showing off the Kindness Week shirts. Submitted photos Emily Cram, 2023 RiverDays Queen helping serve coffee. Submitted photos

MINFORD- Kids from grades K-12 spent last week spreading positivity through their 6th annual Kindness Week. Students across all three schools were busy coming up with ways to show kind acts, not only to students, but their community as well.

ASL club taught sign language to students and discussed showing kindness to students with disabilities, SOS (Students Offering Support) club served coffee at the curb to parents in the drop off line, Students grades K-3 rotated through ‘Kindness Stations” on Friday, students made cards and decorated placemats for seniors in nursing homes.

Local churches have decided to join in Minford’s pledge to promote kindness as well. According to Kendra Rase, teacher at Minford, “local churches have been buying lunch for staff and paying off student cafeteria debt.”

Current Miss Riverdays and the new Miss Minford, talked to students about how it is cool to be kind to our friends, but we also have to be kind to ourselves. The reigning queen, Emily Cram, said this is a lesson she knows can resonate with younger children.

“Kindness Week is a celebration of treating others with respect, politeness and intentional goodness. It’s also a teaching opportunity for children to learn that how they speak to themselves matters. I had the opportunity, through Kindness Week, to speak to elementary students about how to train your inner voice towards positivity. We all struggle with being overly critical of ourselves. Kindness and manners are not based on the worth of the recipient but is a reflection of your character and inner world. Kindness Week opens that conversation to the whole community and I’m honored to be part of it.”

Lexi Conkel, current Miss Minford said that for her, she noticed that these activities, especially with the elementary students can generate new friendships, “I feel kindness week is a great way to get students more involved with each other. It creates new friendships by giving each other affirmations.”