PHS Senior Deandre Berry scored his 1,000th point with the boy’s team

Berry scored his milestone point during a game with Gallia County.

PORTSMOUTH— Portsmouth High School Senior Deandre Berry celebrated scoring his 1,000th point with the boy’s basketball team, during a mid-season home game against Gallia County.

Berry has been playing basketball with his family his entire life, and he practices at the Southern Ohio Medical Center Life Center with his father and grandfather. Both his mother and father also played basketball for Portsmouth High School when they attended the school.

“Ever since I was little, the first thing I could grab was a basketball. I always fell in love with it and I’ve put in the work. I’ve always liked playing,” he said.

Berry joined the boy’s basketball team in the ninth grade and now plays for Coach Jeff Lisath, who joined the team as head coach this year, as well as Assistant Coach Gene Collins.

“We’re doing really good this year,” he said. “Everyone expected us to be down this year because we’ve lost four players, but everybody has stepped up. I really like my teammates. They are fun to play with and they make it easier on me and easier for the coach.”

Berry hit his milestone during a home game against Gallia County.

“I was really excited. I tried to keep my composure, though, because at the time it was a close game,” Berry said.

Now in his senior year, Berry admitted he’s sad and nervous to leave his high school behind. He hopes to continue his success off the court and would like to pursue a career as a physical therapist.

For more information about Portsmouth City Schools, visit them online at www.portsmouthtrojans.net, or follow the school’s page on Facebook.

