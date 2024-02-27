Minford man arrested for pandering

Nicholas Ranieri Submitted photo

MINFORD- Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman states that his office was contacted by the Federal Bureau of Investigations whom reported an incident, sexual in nature, that occurred involving a potential suspect in the Minford area.

Thoroughman stated that detectives, working jointly with the Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim Unit and the FBI, were able to identify a juvenile victim that resides out of state. A search warrant for a residence in Minford was obtained and executed. During the search several items were seized to include gaming systems, computers and cellphones.

Thoroughman stated the investigation revealed an adult male was getting online playing Fortnite and other games with underage boys. The suspect would offer to buy the boy games and gaming items if the boy performed sexual acts online via zoom. While watching the juvenile perform these sexual acts the suspect would perform sexual acts for the juvenile boy to watch.

Arrested was Nicholas A. Ranieri, 27, of Minford. Ranieri has been charged with Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor, a felony of the 2nd degree, and Disseminating Material Harmful to a Juvenile, a felony of the 4th degree. Ranieri is being held in the Scioto County Jail on a $125,000.00 bond and appeared in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

Thoroughman said this is an ongoing investigation that could result in more victims coming forward and additional charges being presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury on a later date.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel at (740)351-1091.