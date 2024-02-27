Turner found guilty in attempted murder of deputy

Richard Turner Submitted photo

FRANKLIN FURNACE- A Franklin Furnace man charged in connection with the August attempted drowning of a sheriff’s deputy in Franklin Furnace is going to prison.

Richard “Peck” Turner was arrested Aug. 22, 2023, after a call about homeless people squatting at a residence in the Big Doney Road area of Franklin Furnace. Turner, along with two other individuals, were alleged to be under the influence. Turner was reportedly wearing only underwear when he ran into a pond during a footchase with law enforcement, pulling a Scioto County Sheriff’s Office deputy with him into the water.

Turner then reportedly put the deputy in a headlock and held him underwater, where the deputy lost consciousness and swallowed water. Turner then left the deputy injured, and the deputy was taken to the hospital for treatment by first responders. The deputy was treated and released.

Capturing Turner involved K-9 officers and a helicopter. He was held in the Scioto County Jail on $230,000 bond. In addition to the attempted aggravated murder and felonious assault charges, Turner also was served warrants on domestic violence and resisting arrest.

“Following approximately four hour of deliberations, the jury convicted defendant Turner of attempted murder, a felony 1 level charge, felonious assault (of a peace officer), also a felony 1 level charge, and breaking and entering, a felony 5 level charge,” stated a news release from Scioto County Prosecutor Shane Tieman’s office. “Judge Kuhn announced the defendant’s punishment immediately following the trial, sentencing him to a maximum term of incarceration in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections of 23 years, plus an indefinite period of an additional 5.5 years. Ohio law allows for a sentence of three to 11 years for felony 1 level charges and six to 12 months on felony 5 charges.”

Turner appeared during a multi-day trial in the Scioto County Common Pleas courtroom of Judge Mark Kuhn. He plans to file an appeal, according to his attorney Shawn Stratton. Turner is currently lodged in the Scioto County Jail.