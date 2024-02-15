Scioto County Sheriff’s reports

Editor’s Note: All information is provided by the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.

THEFT—Report from Big Bear Creek Road of six laptops stolen from a business. 12:24 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 8.

FIRE—Report of brush fire on Kulp Road. 1:38 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 8.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON—Report from Gallia Pike of an unknown older man looking in cars and mailboxes. 1:51 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 8.

FIRE—Report from Coal Bank Hollow Road of a brush fire. 2:24 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 8.

THEFT—Caller from Elmwood Avenue reports their medicine was stolen. 4:13 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 8.

THEFT—Report from Ohio 348 of a utility trailer being stolem. 6:39 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 8.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT—Report from Leonard Street of a neighbor’s dog attacking caller’s dog. 7:56 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 8.

ON PATROL—Bag of garbage in roadway of U.S. 52. Removed from roadway. 4:52 p.m., Friday, Feb. 9.

FIRE—Brush fire getting close to two structures on Tatman-Pond Creek Road. 5:13 p.m., Friday, Feb. 9.

DOMESTIC COMPLAINT—Call from Eighth Street reporting a female was assaulted. 7:01 p.m., Friday, Feb. 9.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Boren Boulevard of a group of juveniles walking around and damaging a vehicle. 7:21 p.m., Friday, Feb. 9.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Colley Road of two trucks blocking driveway. One came up as stolen and had been repainted. 8:52 p.m., Friday, Feb. 9.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Noel Lane of a possible violation of a stalking order. Arrest made. 11:14 p.m., Friday, Feb. 9.

THEFT—Report from MCDermott Rushtown of a theft from a pop machine. 8:49 a.m., Saturday. Feb. 10.

INVESTIGATED—Caller reports a child alone outside of a residence on Ohio 139. Child was wearing a bathing suit. Caller requested a welfare check. 12:59 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 10.

INVESTIGATED—Caller reports cars drag racing on Dogwood Ridge. 1:26 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 10.

FIRE—Report from Careys Run-Pond Creek of a utility pole on fire. AEP on scene. 1:55 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 10.

THEFT—Report from High Meadow Court of a stolen license plate. 4:27 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 10.

EMERGENCY RUN—Call from the Coast Guard regarding tug boat Tom Frazier with 15 empty barges sinking near the Carl Perkins Bridge. Nine passengers. Water rescue team from Valley Volunteer Fire Department was activated. Also on scene were Washington Volunteer Fire Department and Ohio Department of Natural Resources. Occupants safely recovered. 7:12 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 10.

SHOOTING—Report from Oliver Road of a man who was trying to shoot rat but shot self in foot with a pellet gun. 9:05 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 10.

INVESTIGATED—Multiple reports from Ohio 139 of an underage party. 10:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 10.

DRUNK—Report from Seminole Avenue of an impaired male attempting to enter residences, says he’s looking for a friend. Male located and returned to his own home. 5:18 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 11.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Oak Street of identity theft. 1:55 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 11.

INVESTIGATED—Report from Rainbow Drive of a stolen package. 4:31 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 11.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON—Report of an unknown individual going through cars at a business on U.S. 52. 5:24 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 11.

PROWLER—Report from High Street from caller who says they saw a man run into his outbuilding. 5:06 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 13.

DOMESTIC COMPLAINT—Report from Blue Run County Road of an elderly female being assaulted. 11:48 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 13.

PROWLER—Report from Rigrish Road of someone attempting to enter an occupied residence. 2:36 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 13.

FIRE—Report from Simpson Road of a brush fire behind a house. 5:08 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 13.

THEFT—Report from Stoney Run Road of a stolen cell phone. 5:57 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 13.