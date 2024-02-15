Rio Grande holding mural contest for local artists

University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College is seeking imaginative painters to craft a stunning mural that encapsulates the essence of Rio. This is a part of an inaugural mural competition that kicked off this month.

Artists are encouraged to explore themes such as Rio Grande (University and village), Welsh Heritage, Southeastern Ohio history, and more. The selected design will be brought to life by a muralist, with a celebratory event allowing community members and students to contribute to the masterpiece through a collective “paint by number” session.

The contest will be for original hand-drawn or digitally-drawn submissions only; AI-generated or computer-generated designs will not be considered. Participation in the contest is free and artists can submit designs now through February 29.

The “Rio Mural Project” is an engaging contest that melds art, community, and philanthropy. The winning artwork will be determined through a combination of votes and funds raised. Entries are welcomed from anyone, ranging from students, alumni, faculty, and community members. All funds raised from the contest will go to the Fine Arts program at Rio.

Let your creativity shine and contribute to the vibrant atmosphere of Rio’s campus!

More information and full details on the contest can be found at www.rio.edu/mural