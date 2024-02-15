Pizzulli announces local projects to be included in state budget bill

SCIOTO COUNTY- State Rep. Justin Pizzulli has announced that Scioto County projects will be receiving $5 million of a statewide allocation of $350 million in one-timeproject funding from the Strategic Community Investment Fund.

“I am excited to champion investment into the 9oth district,” Pizzulli said. “These initiatives will strengthen the greater Appalachian region for generations to come.”

The projects are aimed at expanding workforce, health, and youth needs throughout southern Ohio. The funding will be part of the state capital budget, a two-year construction budget.

The projects include:

-$2.5 million to expand the Shawnee State University College of Health and Human Services

-$2 million to support the expansion of Appalachian Youth Behavioral Health Services

-$323,150 to purchase industry-required training equipment for the Portsmouth Electrical Joint Apprenticeship Training Trust

-$300,000 to modernize the Scioto County Fairgrounds, preserving electrical infrastructure and ensuring safety of those who utilize the space

Substitute House Bill 2 includes funds for statewide capital investments, including $600 million for the School Building Program Assistance Fund; $400 million for Public Works Commission Local Public Infrastructure and State Capital Improvement Program; $397.6 million for higher education projects; and $250 million for local jail construction.