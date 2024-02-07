Scioto County Engineer projects

Darren C. LeBrun, P.E., P.S., Scioto County Engineer, announced the work schedule for the week of

Feb. 12 for the Engineer’s Department. All dates shown are weather permitting.

CLEARING RIGHT OF WAY-Traffic will be maintained with the use of flaggers.

Gallia Pike (CR1) in Green and Porter townships Monday, Feb. 12 through Thursday, Feb. 15.

Hastings Hill (CR251) in Porter Township Friday, Feb. 16.

MOWING

Germany Hollow Road and Turkey Foot Road in Vernon Township.

White Gravel Road and Brame Road in Madison Township.

Brackenridge Road and Rocky Fork Road in Brush Creek Township.

Please call the Engineer’s office with any questions or concerns (740) 259-5541 or visit SciotoCountyEngineer.org.