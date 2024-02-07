MURRAY, UTAH ~ Our dear father, Roy Imes, age 87, passed away January 13, 2024 peacefully after a long and wonderful life. He is preceded in death by his beautiful wife of 60 years, Patricia Imes, who passed away October 1, 2023. He was number 7 of 8 children having lived the longest of all his brothers and sisters – Russ, Mary Jean, George, Freda, Richard, Walter, and Ralph Imes. All were graduates of Glenwood High in New Boston. He was the son of Walter and Sada Imes of New Boston.

He is survived by his children Jennifer Imes and Holly Imes of Utah and Jamie James (Michelle) of Minford, Ohio. He leaves behind his grandchildren – the apples of his eye – Isaac Pantke (Sky), Eli Stark (Yanna) of Utah and Milyn James of Minford. Also surviving him is his favorite nephew Ralph Imes, Jr. (Tami), and nieces Michelle Imes, Debbie Imes and Cyn Mackley (Tim). He was also loved and will be missed by his sisters-in-law Margaret Imes and Kathy Early.

He was a devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather, and uncle. He loved his family more than anything and spent his life taking care of them.

He was a 1954 graduate of Glenwood High School where he excelled at football earning his nickname “The Toe” for his kicking abilities. He went on the play football briefly at Eastern Kentucky University but was drafted into the Army. He served basic training at Fort Dix, Kentucky and was part of the Army “special forces” in Fort Bragg, NC playing on the 1961 Championship Army baseball team. After the Army Roy moved back to New Boston where he met and married the beautiful Patricia Early of West Portsmouth. Lucky guy! They quickly started their family.

He worked for the Detroit Steel Corporation for many years. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Ohio University in 1974. He loved kids and spent many volunteer and fun -filled hours at the New Boston Little League and Sun and Fun Land Pool. He was always quick to buy a kid a hotdog or spring for pizza. No kid did without when Dad was around! A testament to his generous spirit.

We will all miss you terribly Dad and know you will be looking down into Ohio Stadium on Buckeye game day! We will be watching knowing you are too.

There will be a private, graveside service with full military honors in May in Minford, Ohio.

A Celebration of Life is planned for both Roy and Pat on May 11, 2024 at the Shawnee State Lodge. The public is welcome.