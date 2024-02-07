Ruble joins OhioSE team as sites specialist

Ohio Southeast Economic Development announced today Tina Ruble as its new Sites Specialist.

Ruble is an experienced sites professional with a demonstrated history of project coordination and management. Prior to joining OhioSE, Ruble worked in right of way, executing easements and option agreements and providing support for due diligence studies. Ruble currently holds a real estate salesperson license and received her MBA in May 2022 from Franklin University.

Most recently, Ruble served as a Lead Right of Way Agent for Contract Land Staff. In this role, Ruble assisted the right of way process of easement and real estate acquisitions for various public utility and renewable energy projects. Ruble also owned a professional photography business for seven years, specializing in newborn photography and conducting photoshoots across the state of Ohio.

While Ruble was born in Germany, she has called Southeast Ohio home for most of her life.

“I’m looking forward to doing my part as a member of the team to prepare sites for development and bring new jobs and opportunities to Southeast Ohio,” said Ruble. “Everyone at OhioSE is knowledgeable in the world of economic development, I’m excited to learn from and contribute to this dynamic team.”

As part of the OhioSE team, Ruble will work closely with Site Selection Manager Donna Hrezo and manage the Ohio Site Inventory Program and Vibrant Communities Program as well as assist the sites team in a variety of activities, such as coordinating submissions for site selection projects and preparing for site visits.

“Sites activities have steadily increased over the years and we are thrilled to have Tina join the team to help with the growing opportunities within our region,” said Hrezo. “Her education, experience, and skills are a great fit for this position.”