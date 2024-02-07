Portsmouth woman arrested in death of her infant

Vassar Submitted photo

PORTSMOUTH— A Portsmouth woman has been arrested charged with involuntary manslaughter in the Tuesday, Feb. 6, death of her infant at Kendall Heights.

Arrested was Kristen Michelle Vassar, 25, of Portsmouth. Vassar has been charged with three counts of involuntary manslaughter, a felony of the first degree, two counts of child endangerment, a felony of the third degree, and two counts of possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree.

The sheriff said fentanyl and cocaine were found at the scene.

Vassar is being held in the Scioto County Jail on a $180,000 bond and appeared in Portsmouth Municipal Court Wednesday, Feb. 7.

According to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, officers and detectives responded to 1902 Kendall Ave. Apt. J, Portsmouth, after a 911 call reporting an unresponsive infant. The infant was prounced dead at the scene. Thoroughman said Portsmouth Police Department contacted the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit and it was determined SVU would handle the case.

The infant was sent to Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy. Detectives searched the apartment, gathered evidence and talked to witnesses. Vassar, the infant’s mother, was interviewed at the sheriff’s office and was arrested without incident.

Thoroughman said the case is still an ongoing investigation that could result in additional charges at a later date. The result was a result of the Portsmouth Police Department, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, the Scioto County Prosecutor’s SVU and the Portsmouth Fire Department working jointly.