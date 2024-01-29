Loan repayment program announced for new attorneys in rural Ohio

SCIOTO COUNTY— Ohio Department of Higher Education Chancellor Mike Duffey has announced a loan repayment program to benefit newly licensed attorneys working in underserved parts of the state, including Scioto County.

The Rural Practice Incentive Program provides loan repayment on behalf of attorneys licensed for eight or fewer years who are employed by the state public defender, the prosecuting attorney of a county, a county public defender commission, or a joint county public defender commission to represent indigent persons in areas designated as underserved communities.

“This program is meant to address an overall lack of legal representation in rural Ohio,” Duffey said. “It is a win-win not only for those newly licensed attorneys who have loans to repay, but also those communities where their expertise is most needed.”

Applicants must commit to a minimum of three years of service. Loan repayment is up to $10,000 per year for a total of up to $30,000. Applicants may request to serve four or five years for a total repayment amount of $40,000 or $50,000, respectively. Final repayment amounts will be determined at the close of the application period. Applications are due by March 15.

Loan repayment is also available for attorneys who work as counsel appointed by the court or selected by an indigent person, provided they work in an underserved community for a minimum of 520 hours each year.

“Every Ohioan should have access to justice,” said Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Sharon L. Kennedy. “Today, 75 percent of Ohio lawyers practice in the state’s seven largest counties, leaving 56 percent of Ohioans with too few attorneys to meet their legal needs. Working together, we will close the gap in legal services in Ohio.”

Eligible applicants include students enrolled in their final year of law school and attorneys who have been admitted to the practice of law in Ohio for fewer than eight years and remain in good standing. Applicants must be a citizen, national, or permanent resident of the United States, and not be enrolled in any other state or federally funded student loan repayment or debt forgiveness program.

Additional information – including a list of eligible communities – and an application are available at highered.ohio.gov/rural-practice.