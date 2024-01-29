Ohio High School Girls Basketball AP Poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school girls basketball polls of the 2023-24 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:

DIVISION I 1. Pickerington Cent. (4) 17-3 104 2. Lewis Center Olentangy (5) 17-1 99 3. Mason (1) 15-2 82 4. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 15-2 71 5. Uniontown Lake 14-1 58 6. Cin. Princeton 15-2 56 7. Marysville 15-3 53 8. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame 17-3 47 9. Akr. Hoban 13-2 24 10. Strongsville 16-2 12

Others receiving 12 or more points: none

DIVISION II 1. Cin. Purcell Marian (12) 16-1 120 2. Thornville Sheridan 17-0 97 3. Proctorville Fairland 16-1 83 4. Akr. SVSM 12-3 75 5. Circleville 15-0 55 6. Copley 16-2 52 7. Bryan 15-1 48 8. Mansfield Sr. 16-2 38 9. Chillicothe Unioto 16-2 19 10. Beloit W. Branch 14-2 18

Others receiving 12 or more points: Granville 12

DIVISION III 1. Casstown Miami E. (7) 17-0 108 2. Ottawa-Glandorf (2) 16-2 95 3. Kettering Alter (1) 14-2 92 4. Waynesville (1) 18-0 74 5. Castalia Margaretta 14-2 57 6. Portsmouth 15-2 56 7. Cols. Africentric (1) 16-2 41 8. Liberty Center 14-1 27 9. Mechanicsburg 16-1 19 10. Cin. Country Day 12-3 17

Others receiving 12 or more points: Beverly Fort Frye 14, Columbiana Crestview 13, LaGrange Keystone 12

DIVISION IV 1. Ft. Loramie (9) 14-2 114 2. Berlin Hiland 14-2 93 3. Newark Cath. (1) 15-0 89 4. Convoy Crestview 14-2 71 5. Loudonville 15-1 63 6. New Madison Tri-Village (1) 15-2 46 7. Waterford 14-2 41 8. Gibsonburg 15-1 38 9. Defiance Ayersville 13-1 35 10. Xenia Legacy Christian Academy (1) 14-2 19

Others receiving 12 or more points: Richmond Heights 12