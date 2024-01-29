TUESDAY, Jan. 23

BOARD OF HEALTH—Portsmouth City Board of Health will meet in regular session at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 23. The meeting will be conducted in the first floor conference room at the Portsmouth City Health Department, 605 Washington St., Portsmouth.

THURSDAY, Jan. 25

COUNTY COMMISSIONERS—The Scioto County Commissioners will meet in regular session at 9:30 a.m., on the third floor of the Scioto County Courthouse, 602 Seventh St., Portsmouth. The commissioners meeting is also live-streamed on their Facebook page.

VALLEY TRUSTEES—The Valley Township trustees will meet at 6 p.m., at the Community Building, 459 Robert Lucas Road, Lucasville.