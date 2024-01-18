Body found on hillside near U.S. 23

PORTSMOUTH- An individual reported finding a deceased body while he was walking along railroad tracks just north of Portsmouth city limits Wednesday afternoon.

Today, Scioto County Sheriff, David Thoroughman, said his department had received identification and were making notifications.

The original report came into the Scioto County 911 center at 3:28 p.m., Wednesday. The reporting party said they had spotted the deceased individual on a hillside behind a business in the 2200 block of U.S. 23.

Rosemount Fire Department, the Scioto County Coroner, and the sheriff’s office all responded to the scene.