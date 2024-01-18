SPORTS SCOREBOARD — Jan. 16-18
Tuesday, Jan. 16
Boys Basketball
Wheelersburg 62, Zane Trace 57, OT
East at West Union, ppd.
Wednesday, Jan. 17
Girls Basketball
Notre Dame 66, Ironton 33
Chesapeake at Tolsia (W.Va.), ppd.
Thursday, Jan. 18
Girls Basketball
SOC III
West 51, Wheelersburg 37
South Webster 39, Valley 25
Minford 45, Waverly 36
SOC II
Northwest at Western
Eastern at Oak Hill
South Gallia 72, Symmes Valley 48
SOC I
Notre Dame 60, East 14
New Boston 57, Clay 33
OVC
Portsmouth 67, Gallia Academy 16
Fairland 72, Rock Hill 29
Chesapeake 45, South Point 38
Coal Grove 49, Ironton 15
Others
Hannan at Green, ppd.