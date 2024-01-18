SPORTS SCOREBOARD — Jan. 16-18

Tuesday, Jan. 16

Boys Basketball

Wheelersburg 62, Zane Trace 57, OT

East at West Union, ppd.

Wednesday, Jan. 17

Girls Basketball

Notre Dame 66, Ironton 33

Chesapeake at Tolsia (W.Va.), ppd.

Thursday, Jan. 18

Girls Basketball

SOC III

West 51, Wheelersburg 37

South Webster 39, Valley 25

Minford 45, Waverly 36

SOC II

Northwest at Western

Eastern at Oak Hill

South Gallia 72, Symmes Valley 48

SOC I

Notre Dame 60, East 14

New Boston 57, Clay 33

OVC

Portsmouth 67, Gallia Academy 16

Fairland 72, Rock Hill 29

Chesapeake 45, South Point 38

Coal Grove 49, Ironton 15

Others

Hannan at Green, ppd.

