Board Notes

The New Boston Board of Education will have a board meeting on Thursday, February 15th, 2024, at 6:30 p.m.

NEW BOSTON BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING RESULTS

January 11, 2024

1. Elected Jason Carter as President.

2. Elected Adam Kurtz as Vice President.

3. Appointed Jason Carter GAA representative.

4. Appointed Melissa Williams legislative and Sam Fannin as student liaisons to OSBA.

5. Approved OSBA membership.

6. Approved bills paid, receipts, investment report, financial report and bank reconciliation for

December 2023.

7. Approved tax budget for FY25.

8. Recognized Board Members.

9. Approved membership in OSBA’s Legal Assistance Fund for 2024.

10. Employed Pam Madden as SCCTC bus driver effective 12/4/23.

11. Employed Cadence Williams as a substitute secretary pending BCI.

12. Recognized Mike Hobbs as volunteer baseball coach.

13. Adopted change in school calendar for the 2023-2024 school year.

14. Set meeting day and time for 2024 to the 3rd Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

The New Boston Board of Education will have a board meeting on Thursday, February 15th, 2024, at

6:30 p.m.

Upon request to the Superintendent, the District shall make reasonable accommodation for a disabled

person to be able to participate in this activity.