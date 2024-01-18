Public indictments returned

PORTSMOUTH- Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the January term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on January 12 and returned 7 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:
Jonathan Gold, 31
Wheelersburg, OH, was indicted on:
Rape (13 Counts)
Pandering Sexually-Oriented Matter Involving a Minor or Impaired Person
Gross Sexual Imposition (2 Counts)
Disseminating Matter Harmful to Juveniles (2 Counts)
Christopher Peake, 40
Cincinnati, OH, was indicted on:
Attempted Aggravated Murder
Aggravated Robbery
Kidnapping
Burglary
Felonious Assault
Improperly Discharging a Firearm at or into a Habitation or a School Safety Zone
Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle
Having Weapons While Under Disability (2 Counts)
Illegal Conveyance or Possession of a Deadly Weapon or Dangerous Ordnance in a School Safety Zone
Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer (5 Counts)
Tampering with Evidence (2 Counts)
Assault
Obstructing Official Business (4 Counts)
Jason Schackart, 48
West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Illegal Use or Possession of Drugs
Keenan Parks, 35
Columbus, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs (2 Counts)
John Riddle, 43
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Joseph Powell, 29
South Shore, KY, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
Terry Blankenship, 58
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs