Public indictments returned

PORTSMOUTH- Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the January term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on January 12 and returned 7 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

Jonathan Gold, 31

Wheelersburg, OH, was indicted on:

Rape (13 Counts)

Pandering Sexually-Oriented Matter Involving a Minor or Impaired Person

Gross Sexual Imposition (2 Counts)

Disseminating Matter Harmful to Juveniles (2 Counts)

Christopher Peake, 40

Cincinnati, OH, was indicted on:

Attempted Aggravated Murder

Aggravated Robbery

Kidnapping

Burglary

Felonious Assault

Improperly Discharging a Firearm at or into a Habitation or a School Safety Zone

Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Having Weapons While Under Disability (2 Counts)

Illegal Conveyance or Possession of a Deadly Weapon or Dangerous Ordnance in a School Safety Zone

Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer (5 Counts)

Tampering with Evidence (2 Counts)

Assault

Obstructing Official Business (4 Counts)

Jason Schackart, 48

West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Illegal Use or Possession of Drugs

Keenan Parks, 35

Columbus, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs (2 Counts)

John Riddle, 43

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Joseph Powell, 29

South Shore, KY, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

Terry Blankenship, 58

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs