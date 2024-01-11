West Portsmouth man arrested for Murder

WEST PORTSMOUTH- Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman states that his 911 communication center received a call Thursday afternoon from a female claiming that she just found her daughter deceased covered in blood on the floor of her friend’s home.

Thoroughman stated that the responding officer instructed her to go outside for her safety. Within minutes deputies and detectives arrived and were able to locate and detain a male subject that was inside the house.

Detectives interviewed several witnesses, including the male that was found inside the residence. That male has been identified as being a friend of the victim’s mother for the last 30 years and he was arrested without incident.

Sheriff Thoroughman stated that his office contacted the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation to assist in the processing of the crime scene.

The victim has been identified as Shurvonn Byrd, age 40, of Stoney Run West Portsmouth, Ohio. Byrd has been sent to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.

Arrested was Danny Vanhoose, age 73, of 909 John Street, West Portsmouth, Ohio. Vanhoose has been charged with Aggravated Murder, a felony of the 1st degree, and is being held without bond. Vanhoose will appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Friday, January 12, 2024.

This is still an ongoing investigation that could result in more charges at a later date.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel @ 740-351-1091.