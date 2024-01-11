Scioto County Sheriff reports

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY—Singe-car accident on Duck Run, unknown injuries. Ohio State Patrol contacted. 7:46 a.m., Friday, Jan. 5.

INVESTIGATED—Reporting party set off smoke alarm while cooking at Meadow Ridge Drive residence and it won’t go off. 9:17 a.m., Friday, Jan. 5.

ASSIST OTHER UNIT—Call to assist South Shore Fire Department on possible structure fire. 9:19 a.m., Friday, Jan. 5.

INVESTIGATED—Older male walking toward West Portsmouth on U.S. 52, reports of him nearly stumbling into traffic. 9:55 a.m., Friday, Jan. 5.

BURGLARY—Items reported stolen from a Piatt Road residence that is part of an estate currently in probate. Reporting party advised the complaint would need to be resolved in probate court. 10:13 a.m., Friday, Jan. 5.

TRAFFIC—Warning for speed issued to motorist on U.S. 52 near Weavers. 12:13 p.m., Friday, Jan. 5.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON—Report of two males trying to enter a Houston Hollow/Long Run Road residence. Did not make entry after homeowners yelled from inside the house. No damage, but homeowners wanted to speak to deputy. 1:09 p.m., Friday, Jan. 5.

TRAFFIC—Deputy stops motorist on U.S. 52 near HArbor View Drive for going 70 in a 50 mph zone. Motorist said they were not aware deputies could do traffic stops and would be talking to supvervisors. 1:15 p.m., Friday, Jan. 5.

FIRE—Grass fire in ditch on Ohio 73. Resolved after finding out it was a controlled burn. 1:17 p.m., Friday, Jan. 5.

THEFT—Stolen air conditioners reported found at a residence on Marne Avenue. 3:28 p.m., Friday, Jan. 5.

FIRE—Car fire at a business on Gallia Pike. Fire department, towing company contacted. 8:10 p.m., Friday, Jan. 5.

PROWLER—Unknown male in gray hooded jacket walking around reporting party’s Gallia Pike property. 10:33 p.m., Friday, Jan. 5.

FIRE—Residential structure fire reported on Simmering Road. 11:31 p.m., Friday, Jan. 5.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY—Single-car accident with injury on Lucasville-Minford Road. Fire department and squad responded. 9:14 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 6.

FIRE—Alarm drop for a structure fire on Collier Road. Madison Township paged for tanker and manpower. 11:10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 6.

INVESTIGATED—Resident on Pershing Avenue made a report about missing packages. 1:45 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 6.

FIRE—Vehicle on fire near a residence on Carver Ridge Road. 2:02 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 6.

BURGLARY—Reporting party arrived home to Fields Road residence and their front door was pried open. 5:31 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 6.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY—Two-car crash won Ohio 348/Pine Lane. Valley Township paged. 7:03 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 6.

THEFT—Report of theft of food stamps on Ohio 335. 12:02 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 7.

SEX OFFENSE—Report of a sexual offense on Bihl Lane. 12:29 p.m. Follow-up with male detained in deputy’s cruiser at 2:39 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 7.

INVESTIGATED—Nurse reports a patient is stuck in the bathroom and needs lifting assistance on McDermott Pond Creek Road. 2:32 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 7.

INVESTIGATED—Resident says an unknown individual is hunting in back of their Bussey Road property and fired a round at them. 5:35 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 7.