Bradshaw named to Wright State HOF

DAYTON — The Wright State University Athletics Department is excited to announce the eight newest members of the Mary and Al Schwarz Hall of Fame — as the Class of 2024.

The eight inductees represent five different Raider athletic programs, and is the largest class in Wright State’s history.

The 2024 Mary and Al Schwarz Hall of Fame inductees include Kristen Bradshaw (softball), Kim Demmings (women’s basketball), Seth Doliboa (men’s basketball), Jake Hibberd (baseball), Sean Murphy (baseball), Tony Ortiz (athletic department), Jessica Rooma (women’s soccer) and Gabe Snyder (baseball).

The induction ceremony will take place on Saturday, Feb. 17 — centered around the university’s Homecoming celebrations.

The Hall of Fame class of 2024 will be introduced during the men’s basketball game against Robert Morris at 1 p.m. that afternoon.

Kristen Bradshaw (2007-2010)

One of the most accomplished players in softball program history, Kristen Bradshaw was a part of three Raider teams that won Horizon League championships — and made trips to the NCAA Tournament during her time in the Green & Gold.

Bradshaw started and played in 236 games in her Raider career, both program records, as her name covers the Wright State record book in both the career and single-season categories.

A two-time first team Horizon League player her final two seasons after being named a second-team performer in her first two campaigns, Bradshaw was the 2010 Horizon League Tournament MVP — while being named to the all-tournament team and earning the tournament’s defensive award.

Wright State’s all-time leader in career runs scored, doubles, total bases, runs batted in and defensive assists, Bradshaw is second all-time in six additional categories — and also has the third-most home runs in program history.

Bradshaw is a 2006 graduate of Northwest High School, and was a standout student-athlete in multiple sports for the Mohawks.

Once her playing career came to a close, Bradshaw became a coach — as she was an assistant on the Wright State staff for one year.

She was then named the head coach at the University of Rio Grande, followed by the head coach of Portsmouth High School.

Bradshaw is now the head softball coach at Shawnee State University.