OHSAA BOD January meeting highlights

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association Board of Directors held its regularly-scheduled January meeting on Thursday morning at the OHSAA office.

The following are highlights from the meeting.

* The Board reviewed the upcoming schedule of meetings around Ohio to discuss adding divisions in seven sports. Information was released in December, and is posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/news-media/ohsaa-studying-expansion-of-tournament-divisions-in-several-sports

* The OHSAA will conduct in-person meetings in each OHSAA district in late January and early February to discuss the divisional expansion concept. The meetings include Jan. 29 in Columbus, Jan. 30 in Cincinnati, Feb. 2 in Findlay, Feb. 5 in Streetsboro, Feb. 7 in Cambridge and Feb. 9 in Logan. Media can contact Tim Stried for more information.

* The Board was updated on travel reimbursements sent to schools for advancing to regional and state tournaments this past fall, which totaled $1.2 million. In football, schools received $1,500 for appearances at the regional semifinals and regional finals, $3,000 for an appearance in the state semifinals, and $5,000 for advancing to the state championship game. In soccer and girls volleyball, schools received $750 for advancing to the regional semifinals and regional finals, and $1,500 for advancing to the state semifinals and finals.

* The Board reviewed the fall sports state tournaments and financial statements. Of note, the volleyball state tournament set an attendance record with a total of 16,813 fans for the three-day event at Wright State University, and the girls tennis state tournament had a successful weekend at its new host site at the College of Wooster and nearby Aspen Racquet Club.

* The Board approved an update to the girls wrestling tournament regulations to include an additional round of the tournament, which will be called pre-regionals, due to the increased number of girls participating in wrestling. The girls tournament will remain at one division for this year.

* The board approved two items in track and field. First, the 2024 state tournament in Dayton will be a three-day event due to Welcome Stadium having eight lanes instead of nine lanes, which were utilized at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium at The Ohio State University, which is not available this year due to a renovation project. In addition, the Board approved the OHSAA to transition to electronic starting (instead of a starting pistol) over the next two years, becoming mandatory for regional and state tournaments beginning in 2025. The OHSAA will set aside grant money for member schools and timing companies to upgrade to electronic starting systems. The move to electronic starting was the result of a shortage of starter shells and other reasons. Officials will not be responsible for purchasing electronic starting systems. More information will be sent to member schools and timing companies.

* The Board approved the first two referendum items that will go to the member schools for voting in May. Additional items will be added at the February Board meeting, and a special meeting in March. Details will be posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/School-Resources/referendum-voting

* As a result of a petition from the Crooksville Exempted Village School District, Crooksville High School was approved by the OHSAA to change affiliation to the East District from the Southeast District beginning this fall. Earlier this year, the OHSAA approved Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington to move from the Southwest District to the Southeast District, along with Navarre Fairless to move from the Northeast District to the East District.

* Since the Board’s last meeting, 13 member schools were sanctioned for Infractions of OHSAA bylaws and sports regulations. The list of infractions is included in the complete meeting minutes posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/BODmtg