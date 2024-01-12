Reds add to bullpen by signing Suter

The Cincinnati Reds dipped into the free agent pool again to bolster their bullpen, agreeing to terms with left-hander Brett Suter, a person familiar with the deal said on Thursday night.

The 34-year-old Suter will receive $2.5 million in 2024 with a $3.5 million club option for 2025 and a $500,000 buyout, according to the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the deal.

Cincinnati had already added free-agent starter Frankie Montas, reliever Emilio Pagán, and Nick Martinez — who could be used in either role — this offseason.

The 34-year-old Suter is an eight-year veteran who spent seven seasons with Milwaukee, before pitching for Colorado last year.

He’s 40-22 with a 3.49 ERA in 253 appearances, including 41 starts.

He went 4-3 with a 3.33 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings for the Rockies in 2023.