Scioto County Sheriff reports

PROWLER—Alarm on Owensville Road garage went off, owner called for deputy to make sure it’s clear. 12:32 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 28.

VANDALISM—Vehicle damaged on Fifth Street. 7:42 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 28.

INVESTIGATED—Reported violation of a temporary protection order made by walk-in at the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office. 10:08 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 28.

THEFT—Reports of stolen copper wire from a cell tower on Gallia Pike. 10:40 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 28.

NARCOTICS COMPLAINT—Staff at business on Ohio River Road report finding narcotics on site. 11:36 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 28.

INVESTIGATED—Reporting party says friend asked them to call 911 because ex is there threatening to burn down house. Arrest made. 3:51 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 28.

THEFT—Theft of building supplies from yard on Ohio 125. 7:08, Thursday, Dec. 28.

FIRE—Carbon monoxde detector alarm went off at residence on Sparks Lane. 9:15 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 28.

INVESTIGATED—Reporting party says individuals trespassing on their Dever Branch Road property, saying there were shots fired. 10:24 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 28.

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE—Uknown vehicle parked in driveway on Duck Run Road. 12:39 p.m., Friday, Dec. 29.

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE—Reporting party says vehicle sitting in front of Twin Valley Road residence is same one from which shots were fired during previous encounter. 8:40 p.m., Friday, Dec. 29.

THREATS OR HARASSMENT—Person with baseball bat reportedly threatening to kill individual at Irving Street residence. 9:58 p.m., Friday, Dec. 29.

THEFT—Reporting party says a port-a-potty was stolen from their Birch Hollow Road property. 11:54 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 30.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT—Deer found injured and dying in parking lot of Queensbury Apartments. Deer dispatched by deputy. 12:07 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 30.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT—Reporting party says neighbors dogs got into his Careys Run-Pond Creek Road yard and killed eight dogs and injured five. Approximate value of goats is $2,000. Dogs in question reportedly often run loose and fight other neighborhood dogs. 3:41 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 30.

STOLEN VEHICLE—Dump truck reported stolen on Crowe Hollow Road. 4:51 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 30.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT—Juvenile deer injured and dying on Ohio 73. Deer dispatched by deputy. 8:12 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 30.

STRUCTURE FIRE—Trailer on fire on Swauger Valley Road. 10:52 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 30.

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE—Unknown vehicle in a Cheek Road driveway. 1:09 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 31.

DOMESTIC COMPLAINT—Reporting party stated they had been assaulted by significant other on Walters Road. 8:43 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 31.

INVESTIGATED—Multiple trees reported to have been downed on Slab Run Road. AEP and Scioto County garage were contacted. 10:44 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 31.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT—Reports of a dog on Dutch Ridge Road being chained in a yard with no food or water. Owner said to live in Columbus an returned once a week to feed dog. Dog warden contacted, but cannot legally go onto property to take the dog. They could only go on property to feed the dog until contact could be made with humane agent. The dog warden then advised dispatch to contact a humane agent, who didn’t answer dispatch’s call. 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 31.

INVESTIGATED—Male reported to be passed out in vehicle at Dogwood Ridge business. 6:07 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 31.

PROWLER—Besco Road resident reports he came upon two men in his home and traded gunshots, unknown if they were injured. Upon arrival, deputies could not locate them. 6:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 31.

DOMESTIC COMPLAINT—Reporting party states they were assaulted by significant other. Said they would transported self to hospital from Ohio 104. 10:54 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 31.

SHOTS FIRED—Multiple reports of shots fired on Lakeview Avenue and on Fourth Street. 2:03 a.m., Monday, Jan. 1.

INVESTIGATED—Possibly stolen car found undrivable on Dutch Ridge Road. Vehicle towed. 11:41 a.m., Monday, Jan. 1.

STOLEN VEHICLE—Truck reported stolen from Enid Road property. 3:14 p.m., Monday, Jan. 1.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY—Single-car accident with injury on Taylor Hill Road. 10:25 p.m., Monday, Jan. 1.