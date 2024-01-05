Library starts year off with large events schedule

The Scioto County Public Library system, through its five locations and Bookmobile, provides more programming than you can properly organize in a news piece, where they plan many opportunities for local residents—from those just being released from the maternity ward to those who are elderly and homebound.

“Our programming is another way for us to interact with our community,” Scioto County Public Library’s Katie Williams said. “The library isn’t just about books. We are about using advanced technology, being a resource to our youth for new educational experiences while having fun and providing a place for adults to socialize with others and learn new skills.”

The Wheelersburg Library will host the Snowman Door Hanger Craft event on Tuesday, January 9 at 5:30 p.m. They will also have a second event on January Friday, 12 at 11 a.m. The event is free for adults, but registration is required.

The Portsmouth Library will be posting the Winter Rock Painting event on Thursday, January 11 at 4 p.m. It is free for ages eight and older. Registration is required.

The Portsmouth Library will host its Makerspace Saturday: Cardboard Sculptures and LEGO Club on Saturday, January 13 at 1 p.m. It is for children ages 12 and under and is free.

“Bring the whole family for some laid back fun at LEGO Club where you can play with LEGO’s, Lincoln Logs, and magnetic building toys,” the library stated in a release. “We will also be making cardboard sculptures. Kids can use a few pieces of cardboard and a buffet of crafty odds and ends to build balance sculptures that seem to defy gravity.”

The Bookmobile will be offering the Snowy Owl Craft event at the Union School Building on Wednesday, January 17 between 12:30 and 2 p.m. It is free for children.

The Lucasville Library will be hosting their Beginner’s Yoga for Teens event on Monday, January 22 at 4 p.m. It is free for teens.

“Public Libraries offer a wide range of programs and services tailored to fit every age group, from infancy through adulthood. The Lucasville Library is offering a free beginner’s yoga class for teenagers to teach and encourage the practice of movement and mindfulness for a healthy body and mind,” Danielle Bates, Lucasville Library branch associate, said. “This program is an opportunity for teenagers to get moving and to discover how to access an abundance of resources, books, and technology while energized and motivated to make positive changes in the new year.”

The New Boston Library will have its Winter Shadow Box Craft event on Thursday, January 25 at 4:30 p.m. It is free for teens.

The Portsmouth Public Library will have its Crafty Artists Group: Valentine’s Puzzle Wreath event on Saturday, January 27 at 2 p.m. It is free for adults, but registration is required.

The events for the month extend at each location and you can find even more programming at their website. View all upcoming library events online at sciotolibrary.org.

