Scioto County indictments

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced has announced that the September term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on December 8 and returned 38 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

Annamarie Collins, 33

Wheelersburg, OH, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance

Aaron Armstong, 30

Portsmouth, OH, was indicted on:

Breaking and Entering

Receiving Stolen Property

Tampering with Evidence

Disrupting Public Services

Obstructing Official Business

Resisting Arrest

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of Heroin

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Trafficking in Heroin

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Receiving Stolen Property

Having Weapons While Under Disability

Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle (3 Counts)

Grand Theft When the Property is a Firearm or Dangerous Ordnance (4 Counts)

Theft (14 Counts)

Misdemeanor Theft (8 Counts)

Deunta Wilson, 31

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance

Nicole Cantrell, 45

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possessing Criminal Tools

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Chase Whitt, 23

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possessing Criminal Tools

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Attempted Burglary

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Shelby Frazee, 27

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Trafficking in Cocaine

Possession of Cocaine

Tampering with Evidence

Possessing Criminal Tools

Obstructing Official Business

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Amanda Harr, 42

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possessing Criminal Tools

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Tyler Gillespie, 22

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Receiving Stolen Property (2 Counts)

Telecommunication Fraud (3 Counts)

Attempted Telecommunications Fraud

Felonious Assault

Receiving Stolen Property ( 11 Counts)

Misdemeanor Theft (2 Counts)

Tine Gillespie, 48

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Receiving Stolen Property

Telecommunications Fraud (11 Counts)

Attempted Telecommunications Fraud (3 Counts)

Deleion Armistead, 40

was indicted on:

Having Weapons While Under Disability

Trafficking in Cocaine

Possession of Cocaine

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound (3 Counts)

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound (3 Counts)

Trafficking in Cocaine

Possession of Cocaine (5 Counts)

Trafficking in Cocaine (4 Counts)

David Thornsberry, 39

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Having Weapons While Under Disability

Trafficking in Cocaine

Possession of Cocaine

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Narion Willis, 22

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Having Weapons While Under Disability

Trafficking in Cocaine ( 2 Counts)

Possession of Cocaine(2 Counts)

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Deandre Peterson, 22

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Trafficking in Cocaine (3 Counts)

Possession of Cocaine (3 Counts)

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Jarod Billiter, 43

West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possessing Criminal Tools

Bobby Barnett, 54

Columbus, Ohio, was indicted on:

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of a Fentanyl-related Compound

Trafficking in Cocaine (2 Counts)

Possession of Cocaine (2 Counts)

Frederick Algood, 32

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Assault

Alphonso Seward, 48

Columbus, Ohio, was indicted on:

Trafficking in Cocaine (2 Counts)

Possession of Cocaine

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (2 Counts)

Aggravated Possession of Drugs (2 Counts)

Having Weapons While Under Disability

Tampering with Evidence

Possessing Criminal Tools

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Amanda Laber, 26

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Trafficking in Cocaine (2 Counts)

Possession of Cocaine (2 Counts)

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs(2 Counts)

Aggravated Possession of Drugs (2 Counts)

Tampering with Evidence

Possessing Criminal Tools

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Rebecca Bertram, 52

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possession of Cocaine

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Theresa Lewis, 50

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound (3 Counts)

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound (3 Counts)

Endangering Children (2 Counts)

Jeremy Goshay, 47

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Aggravated Possession of Drugs (2 Counts)

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (2 Counts)

Having Weapons While Under Disability

Rhonda Coyle, 59

Minford, Ohio, was indicted on:

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Trafficking in Drugs

Possession of Drugs (2 Counts)

Possessing Criminal Tools

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (3 Counts)

Aggravated Possession of Drugs (3 Counts)

Richard Cropper, 52

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (2 Counts)

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of Drugs (2 Counts)

Possessing Criminal Tools

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (3 Counts)

Aggravated Possession of Drugs (3 Counts)

Jeremy Horton, 36

West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Trafficking in Cocaine (2 Counts)

Possession of Cocaine (2 Counts)

Randi Davis, 34

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Trafficking in Cocaine (2 Counts)

Possession of Cocaine (2 Counts)

Anthony Williams, 33

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Burglary

Obstructing Official Business

Domestic Violence

Endangering Children

Resisting Arrest

Criminal Damaging or Endangering

Christopher Pressley, 21

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Domestic Violence