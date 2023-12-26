Community calendar

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 27

MOBILE MEDICAL PROGRAM—Equitas Mobile Medical Services provides primary medical care, wound care, reproductive healthcare, patient referrals, and lab services. They are on site every other week and would love to see you for any care that you need. 3:30 to 6 p.m., at 1656 Gallia St., Portsmouth.

WASHINGTON TRUSTEES—The Washington Township trustees meet at 7 p.m., at the township building on U.S. 52.

BRUSH CREEK TRUSTEES—The Brush Creek Township trustees meet at 7 p.m., at the township hall in Otway.

THURSDAY, Dec. 28

COUNTY COMMISSIONERS—The Scioto County Commissioners will meet in regular session at 9:30 a.m., on the third floor of the Scioto County Courthouse, 602 Seventh St., Portsmouth. The commissioners meeting is also livestreamed on their Facebook page.

VALLEY TRUSTEES—The Valley Township trustees will meet at 6 p.m., at the Community Building, 459 Robert Lucas Road, Lucasville.

SUNDAY, Dec. 31

NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY—Shawnee State Park Lodge hosts its annual New Year’s Eve party from 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Dance the night away to music provided by Turnt Up Entertainment. Light hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar will be available. $30 per person or $50 per couple.

STADIUM LUNCH FYE—Ring-in the New Year with the folks at Stadium Lunch, where they will be serving up an “all-you can eat” midnight breakfast, a champagne toast, a campfire for s’mores, and a jukebox loaded with 2023 tracks.

MONDAY. Jan. 1

Happy New Year!

TUESDAY, Jan. 2

BLOOM TRUSTEES—The Bloom Township trustees will meet at 6 p.m., at the Pinkerman Building.