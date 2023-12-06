Johnson, teacher and coach, arrested on sexual battery charges

Caroline “Nikki” Haney-Johnson has been charged with three counts of sexual battery. Haney-Johnson was a teacher and coach at Bloom-Vernon Local Schools at the time of the alleged offenses, which involve a minor. Photo: Scioto County Jail

A coach and teacher for a local school district has been arrested on three counts of sexual battery, according to court records.

Caroline Nicole Haney-Johnson aka Nicole “Nikki” Johnson, 36, is currently lodged in the Scioto County Jail after an investigation by the Ohio Attorney Generals Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Haney-Johnson until recently worked for Bloom-Vernon Local Schools as a track coach and teacher with an intervention specialist licensure. Intervention specialists are specially trained to work with students with disabilities.

“An investigation conducted by (Attorney General Dave) Yost’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation found that Johnson engaged in sexual activity with a minor during her employment with the Bloom-Vernon Local School District. Johnson was a coach and intervention specialist with the school district,” stated a release from the Ohio Attorney General’s office.

The three counts of sexual battery are third-degree felonies. If found guity, each count is punishable by a prison sentence of one to five years and/or a fine of no more than $10,000. It also requires a listing on the state’s sex offender registry.

According to Scioto County Prosecutor Shane Tieman, his office requested the Ohio Attorney General’s office handle the case as a special prosecutor.

Haney-Johnson was indicted Friday, Dec. 1. She was booked into the jail at 8:41 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 5. As of this writing, she has not been scheduled to appear before Portsmouth Municipal Court or Scioto County Court of Common Pleas.