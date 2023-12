PORTSMOUTH— The Portsmouth Police Department, at the request of the New Boston Police Department, investigated a fatal shooting on Wednesday evening at the 4200 block of Rhodes Ave. The call came in around 5:00 pm and stems from a domestic situation.

The deceased is Joseph Cales, 41 of New Boston. The suspect is Gary Whisman, 54 of McDermott, OH.

After discussion with the county prosecutor, charges will be taken before the grand jury. The investigation is ongoing.