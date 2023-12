Scioto County Sheriff reports

PROWLER—Reporting party says individual walking near window on Tenth Street. 1:10 a.m., Monday, Nov. 27.

THEFT—Wallet reported stolen on Boren Boulevard. 5:29 a.m., Monday, Nov. 27.

FIRE—Line or transformer fire on Rarden-Hazelbaker Road. 5:38 a.m., Monday, Nov. 27.

STOLEN VEHICLE—2022 Lexus reported stolen from Dogwood Ridge residence. 7:23 a.m., Monday, Nov. 27.

THEFT—Truck reported broken into on Boren Boulevard. 7:53 a.m., Monday, Nov. 27.

VANDALISM—Someone on ATV doing donuts on reporting party’s Clayton Court property. 9:32 a.m., Monday, Nov. 27.

THEFT—Theft from a storage unit on Ohio 73. 1 p.m., Monday, Nov. 27.

THEFT—Bicycle stolen on Noel Lane. 1:23 p.m., Monday, Nov. 27.

INVESTIGATED—Reports of road signs being stolen on Gallia Pike. 3:42 p.m., Monday, Nov. 27.

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE—Unknown vehicle sitting in field all weekend on Greenbriad Road. 4:#6 p.m., Monday, Nov. 27.

INVESTIGATED—Reporting party says former boyfriend is disseminating nude pictures at area businesses. 5:45 p.m., Monday, Nov. 27.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON—Woman reported sitting on side of Old Scioto Trail. 8 p.m., Monday, Nov. 27.

INVESTIGATED—Customer at Dogwood Ridge business passes an obviously counterfeit bill. 10:12 p.m., Monday, Nov. 27.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON—Male walking on Third Street, drug paraphernalia found and destroyed. 1:06 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 28.

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE—Vehicle parked halfway in and out of Center Street. 2:43 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 28.

INVESTIGATED—Report of reckless driving through the yard of a residence on Marne Avenue. 4:54 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 28.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON—Two males pushing a bicycle on Tennyson Avenue. 5:28 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 28.

STOLEN VEHICLE—Stolen vehicle reported on Irving Street. 8:29 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 28.

STOLEN VEHICLE—Stolen vehicle reported found on Dogwood Ridge Road. 12:20 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 28.

FIRE—Kitchen fire at residence on Crull Road. 2:13 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 28.

THEFT—Theft from a storage unit on Lang Slocum Ridge Road. 3:01 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 28.

THREATS OR HARASSMENT—Reporting party says granddaughter is receiving threatening text messages on Upper Twin Creek Road. 7:33 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 28.

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE—Individual reported sitting in car at the end of reporting party’s Vaughters Run property. 9:10 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 28.