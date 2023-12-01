Community calendar

SATURDAY, Dec. 2

OTWAY CHRISTMAS PARADE—Decorate your vehicle, ATV, tractor, or build a float and join the lineup of the Otway Christmas parade. Lineup begins at 5 p.m. at Otway Community Church on Ohio 72. Parade steps off at 5:30 p.m. and heads down Main Street and across the covered bridge. Head across Ohio 348 to the Brush Creek Township Community Park to take part in the luminary walk toward the covered bridge.

COOKIE CRAWL—The 2023 Cookie Crawl will take place 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Stroll through downtown Portsmouth collecting Christmas cookies and holiday cheer from more than 30 different venues. The Cookie Crawl will start at Fork & Finger Cafe, located at 232 Second St., where participants will receive a cookie bag, map, and Cookie Crawl passport. Tickets must be claimed at Fork & Finger Cafe by 1 p.m. After that any unclaimed tickets will be resold. Tickets are $10 each. Ticket with ornament, $15.

TOUR OF HISTORIC PLACES—Downtown Portsmouth features unique historic architecture in both residential and commercial properties. This tour is a behind-the-scenes peek into what makes The City such an appealing place to visit, live, work, and grow. Tickets may be picked up at the Main Street Portsmouth in Bloom office in the Scioto County Welcome Center by Dec. 1. The office is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Tickets are $25 each.

WINTERFEST—Ice skating, carriage rides, light displays, gift shops, vendors, and more, hosted by Friends of Portsmouth. Experience the holidays at Third and Market Street in historic downtown Portsmouth. Winterfest runs from noon to 8 p.m.

CIRQUE d’ART—Cirque presents “Traditions of the Nutcracker” at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts, 940 Second St. Tickets are availble online at vrcfa.com. The curtain rises at 2 and 7 p.m.

RARDEN TREE LIGHTING—The Rarden Nazarene Church at Rarden Whitetail Deer Festival Committee host the Rarden Village Christmas tree lighting Saturday, Dec. 2. Festivities start at 6:30 p.m. with lighting of the tree at 8 p.m., at Rarden Park on Main Street.

SUNDAY, Dec. 3

ANYTHING WITH WHEELS—The Fourth Annual Anything with Wheels Christmas Parade will be cruising West Portsmouth, stepping off at 5 p.m. Participants will meet behind the Third Street fire station on Calvert’s Lane. Refreshments provided by the Washington Township Fire Department.

CIRQUE d’ART—Cirque presents “Traditions of the Nutcracker” at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts, 940 Second St. Tickets are availble online at vrcfa.com. The curtain rises at 2 p.m.

CABIN CRITTERS—Every Sunday, a couple board members will be at Cabin Critters Rescue animal shelter for anyone interested in visiting and seeing who we have available for adoption. The event is 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 3, at the shelter, 1144 Mead-McNeer Road, Wheelersburg. No need to call ahead to schedule.

ON THE SQUARE—Celebrate the holiday season at Greenup’s Christmas on the Square at the county courthouse from 2 to 5 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 3. This event will feature Santa Claus and the Grinch and lots of fun, free festivities followed by a parade. Participants can bring their golf carts and join in the parade.

WINTERFEST—Ice skating, carriage rides, light displays, gift shops, vendors, and more hosted by Friends of Portsmouth. Experience the holidays at Third and Market streets in historic downtown Portsmouth. Winterfest runs from noon to 8 p.m.

MONDAY, Dec. 4

CITY MANAGER MEETING—The Portsmouth City Council and City Manager meetings will begin at 6 p.m., at the Portsmouth City Building on Second Street. Topics of discussion will include: grant applications, zoning codes, and blighted properties.

PORTER TRUSTEES—The Porter Township trustees will meet at 4:30 p.m., at 1535 Dogwood Ridge, Wheelersburg.

CLAY TRUSTEES—The Clay Township trustees will meet at 7 p.m., at the Clay Senior Center next to the township garage, 107 Arrowhead North Road, Portsmouth.

TUESDAY, Dec. 5

NEW BOSTON—The Village of New Boston will be holding a record’s retention meeting at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 5, to discuss destroying of records.

BLOOM TRUSTEES—Bloom Township trustees will meet at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 5, at the Pinkerman Building, 7250 Bennett Schoolhouse Road, South Webster.

ADAMHS BOARD—The Adams, Lawrence, Scioto Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services Board will meet at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 5, at the board offices, 919 Seventh St.

SCIOTOVILLE CHRISTMAS PARADE—The Sciotoville Christmas Parade festivities will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a tree lighting at Allard Park. The parade begins at 6 p.m.

THURSDAY, Dec. 7

COUNTY COMMISSIONERS—The Scioto County Commissioners will meet in regular session at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 30, on the third floor of the Scioto County Courthouse, 602 Seventh St., Portsmouth. The commissioners meeting is also livestreamed on their Facebook page.