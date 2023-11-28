Scioto County Sheriff reports

NARCOTICS COMPLAINT—Male individual screaming and running around reporting party’s property on Arrowhead Road. 12:10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 25.

SHOTS FIRED—Reporting party says they can hear gunshots and see fire on both sides of Bellamy Road. Double structure fire of two abandoned trailers. Nile Fire Department responded. 12:57 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 25.

BURGLARY—Reporting party says she can hear someone in the attic of residence on Millers Run-Back Run Road. 1:28 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 25.

INVESTIGATED—Unknown male reported lying on the reporting party’s Ohio 522 property. 10:39 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 25.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON—Two men rang doorbell wanting to talk about Jesus, but reporting party didn’t see them approach any other residence on the Slate Run Road. Men appeared intoxicated. 11:25 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 25.

ASSAULT—Store owner assaulted by customer at business on Center Street. 11:59 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 25.

THREATS OR HARASSMENT—Reporting party says her father is receiving threatening phone calls on Rhodes Avenue. 12:58 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 25.

NEIGHBOR COMPLAINT—Recurring issue over neighbor’s dog on Wolf Run Road. Dog bit reporting party’s son, dog warden called. Officer unable to get out of car due to pitbull on scene. 1:06 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 25.

THEFT—Multiple items stolen on Millers Run-Back Run Road. 4:50 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 25.

RAPE—Reporting party says their granddaughter, over whom they have custody, was raped by a known adult male. Main Street. 5:38 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 25.

SHOTS FIRED—Reporting party says she heard approximately five shots on Jackson Street. Deputy unable to locate source of reported shots. 12:16 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 26.

STOLEN VEHICLE—Blue Raptor ATV reported stolen on Center Street. 2:03 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 26.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY—One injury in car vs. tree crash on Ohio 348. Air evacuation transported injured individual to area hospital. 9:36 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 26.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT—Reporting party says neighbor’s aggressive dog chased him down the road on Furnace Creek Road. 12:14 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 26.

THEFT—Car broken into on Noel Lane, small amount of change stolen. 1:49 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 26.

VEHICLE FIRE—Vehicle on fire close to a structure on Duck Run Road. 4:45 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 26.

THEFT—Reporting party says daughter stole a FedEx box from porch and was trying to kick door down on Dry Run Road. 7:18 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 26.

JUVENILE COMPLAINT—Report of a girl stabbing sibling with a pencil on Germany Hollow Road. 9:02 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 26.